Southern super soaker for the entire week

Get ready for a wet week in the South. The atmosphere is primed and ready for a super soaker. Round after round of rain heads through the South and Mid-south, keeping entire states under flash flood threats.

"It's just the start of what we can see heading into this upcoming week. We have our overall set up here, high pressure to the south, our jet stream off to the north," said meteorologist Kiyana Lewis. "In between it, there's going to be an area that is going to add to that convergence for our systems to work their way through and offer up not only rounds of rain, but maybe even some thunderstorms into this week."

Warm, moist air pumped in from the Gulf by the high will clash with the cooler, drier air dropping south behind a cold front and reinforced by the jet stream. Unfortunately the battle zone stalls in the form of a stationary front.

Lows or chunks of energy will ride along the front and spark rain and thunderstorms.

Monday

The first round moves through on Monday. Light rain showers increase overnight. The FOX Weather Center forecasts moderate to heavy rain across Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.

The heaviest rain will fall Monday night into Tuesday. No flood advisories are in place yet, but keep an eye on flood prone areas.

The darker green shows the heaviest rain that will likely fall through the evening.

Tuesday

The heavy rains punch east for Tuesday bringing the flash flood threat to Georgia and the Carolinas. Tuesday morning another round of rain forms across Eastern Tennessee.

Wednesday

Heavy rain again focuses across the stalled front from Dallas, to Memphis to Nashville as the low organizes and pushes east Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday

A stronger, more organized low forms on the stationary front on Thursday and brings with it a higher chance of thunderstorms and flash flooding.

"Is set to sweep from Oklahoma into the Northeast Thursday through Saturday," said the FOX Forecast Center. "This system is expected to bring areas of heavy rain, some snow, and gusty winds."

A more oganized low will help to move the storms out of the South.

"The exact forecast track of the system is unclear at this time, which will be the main factor of the overall impacts," a meteorologist in the Forecast Center continued. "Details will better come into focus over the next few days. Any impacts at this time look to be on the minor side."

Heavy Thursday morning rain across the Mid-South will move north and east into the Ohio River Valley. Storms will linger through Friday.

After 5 days of rain, areas of Tennessee could see up to 5 to 8 inches of rain. The FOX Forecast Center says that widespread areas of 3 to 5 inches of rain are possible.

Rounds of rain could drop up to 5 to 8 inches across the Tennessee Valley by the end fo the week.

The mess finally lifts into the Northeast on Saturday.

The storm finally kicks the wet weather out of the South on Saturday.

