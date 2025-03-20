Weekend severe weather threat eyes parts of South recently ravaged by deadly tornado outbreak

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the threat of severe weather this weekend in parts of the South that were recently ravaged by a deadly tornado outbreak.

"It is always a high concern when areas go under a threat back to back," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "But especially considering what happened. I mean, over 100 confirmed tornadoes from last weekend’s outbreak."

The threat of severe weather will begin on Saturday, but the focus is outside of regions that were hit hard during the outbreak.

"We’re looking at parts of Kansas and Oklahoma, but eventually it drifts into areas that have already been hit: Missouri and parts of Arkansas," Merwin continued.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed the region in a level 1 out of 5 threat on its severe thunderstorm risk scale for Saturday.

At this point, the main concerns with any thunderstorms that develop will be strong wind gusts and hail.

As we move from Saturday into Sunday, moisture is forecast to increase considerably over the southern Plains as a potent upper-level disturbance dives southeastward across the central U.S.

This will set the stage for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday, particularly during the late-afternoon and evening hours from eastern Texas through the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys.

"The southerly trajectory is going to drop a lot of Gulf moisture, and that’s going to support thunderstorms," Merwin said.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The area of concern for severe weather has been expanded to include more areas of the South and Tennessee Valley.

"So, we’re kind of having a bigger catch here of how many Americans will be impacted," Merwin continued.

More than 22 million people from eastern Texas to southern Kentucky have been placed in a level 2 out of 5 risk for Sunday.

This includes cities like Dallas in Texas, Shreveport in Louisiana, Jackson in Mississippi, Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and Huntsville and Birmingham in Alabama.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, March 23, 2025, overlayed with confirmed tornadoes during the outbreak a week prior.

The severe weather threat on Sunday is centered across areas of the lower Mississippi Valley and South that were hit hard by the deadly tornado outbreak a week prior.

However, at this time, the severe weather threat is not expected to reach the level that was predicted ahead of that severe weather outbreak.