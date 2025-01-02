Severe weather threat returns to South in communities recently ravaged by deadly tornado outbreak

Areas of the South recently ravaged by a deadly tornado outbreak are again facing the threat of severe weather this weekend as cleanup efforts continue.

At least four people were killed when severe weather tore across the South last weekend, with severe thunderstorms spawning dozens of tornadoes in at least seven states.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat along with damage reports from a deadly tornado outbreak last weekend.

This latest severe weather threat has residents in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi preparing for more powerful thunderstorms on Sunday.

The FOX Forecast Center said this new threat will emerge on the southern side of a powerful winter storm that’s expected to bring heavy snow and hazardous ice from the Plains to the mid-Atlantic.

The warmer, southern side of the storm will have enough atmospheric energy and wind shear to allow for thunderstorms to rotate and potentially turn severe.

It’s still too far out to know the exact potential threat, but damaging wind gusts and some tornadoes appear likely across the lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday afternoon.

