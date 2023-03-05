Snowy, sloppy commute to start week from Plains to coast

March may be the start of meteorological spring, but the weather is all winter for the northern tier of the U.S. The next storm is charging eastward just in time for the start of the work week.

The NWS issued Winter Weather Warnings and Advisories from the Rockies to the Great Lakes.

Snow mixed with strong winds to blanket the Dakotas on Sunday. That made for tough driving in the blinding conditions. Minnesota sees the snow over the evening.

Minneapolis residents will be shoveling 1 to 3 inches of snow off driveways before the morning commute. But, the snow will be tapering off through the morning.

Green Bay, Wisconsin won't be so lucky. Drivers will be hitting the roads with moderate to heavy snow falling. Watch for 3 to 5 inches of snow throughout the day.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The northern half of Michigan is in for snow throughout the day Monday as well. Marquette, in the Upper Peninsula, could see 5 to 8 inches of snow.

Detroit is on the warm side of the storm and is in for moderate to heavy rain

Another shot of snow heads for the Dakotas Monday as well.

The snow works into New York and southern New England Tuesday. Unfortunately, a line of icing will string from north of Detroit through central Pennsylvania. New Jersey and the New York Metro area will see a winterly mix of snow, ice and rain in time for the a.m. drive.

SNOW, SLEET, FREEZING RAIN AND HAIL: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

Philadelphia will stay all rain.

Buffalo, New York could see 1 to 3 inches of snow through the day Tuesday along with Scranton, Pennsylvania. Don't look for much accumulation in the New York Metro area though.

HOW COLD DOES IT HAVE TO BE TO SNOW?

Boston will see a rain snow mix later Tuesday. Inland areas could see about an inch of snow.

Later in the week Chicago, Minneapolis, Sioux Falls in South Dakota and Omaha are in for the next big snowmaker.

DANGEROUS FLOODING, HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE AS ANOTHER POWERFUL STORM GETS SET TO SLIDE ACROSS THE US THIS WEEK