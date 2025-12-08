More snow stretches as far south as North Carolina, Virginia amid Winter Storm Watch issued in Mid-Atlantic

ROANOKE, Va. — Another quick-hitting winter storm is brewing over the mid-Atlantic, just a few days after places in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia saw their first snow of the season, in what has been an active start to meteorological winter across the country.

Snow and sleet are ongoing across southern Virginia and West Virginia and will spread over northern North Carolina through Monday, as a fast-moving storm system slides off the East Coast, taking advantage of arctic air in the region.

In addition, sleet along the rain-snow line made for a slick Monday morning commute, particularly for drivers traveling on Interstates 26, 65, 77 and 81.

Some places, particularly in the western North Carolina mountains, were not cold enough for snow Monday morning, leading to cold rain and sleet, which can be more hazardous than snow for drivers.

Meanwhile, snow will replace rain by midday across southern Virginia and northern North Carolina.

People in Raleigh should expect at least a coating to an inch of snow, and those in Asheville will likely see some snow accumulation, with more snow farther north into the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Expected snowfall.

Places closer to Washington, D.C. may see only a few flakes with little to no accumulation.

Those driving along the Interstate 95 corridor in eastern Virginia, will likely see around 1-2 inches of snow through Monday evening.

Most of Virginia and northern North Carolina are under Winter Weather Advisories, with 1-3 inches of snow expected.

Winter Weather Alerts.

Winter Storm Warnings were also issued for central and southern Virginia, where higher snow totals of 3-5 inches are expected through Monday.

This latest storm bears out the long-range outlook from NOAA last month that forecast an active start to meteorological winter, due in part to the La Niña climate pattern.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, cold air will remain in place Monday night and early Tuesday as the storm system pulls away from the coast. Overnight low temperatures in Washington, D.C., will fall into the teens.