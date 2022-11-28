Snowstorm threatens travel across parts of Upper Midwest Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS – A storm is set to bring snow across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around Minneapolis of this still relatively young winter weather season.

Light snow will break out Monday night across western Nebraska and South Dakota as an area of low pressure moves off the Rockies, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Tuesday Outlook

(FOX Weather)



As the low begins to strengthen, snow will increase in its coverage and intensity on Tuesday, stretching from Colorado to Minnesota.

During the second half of Tuesday, a band of heavier snow is expected to develop across eastern Nebraska, southern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. It is here that snow totals will be heaviest, with at least 3 inches likely, with some areas of 6 inches not out of the question.

Snowfall Outlook

(FOX Weather)



Winter Storm Watches are in effect for northwestern Wisconsin and parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. At the same time, Winter Weather Advisories stretch across parts of southwestern Minnesota, Iowa, eastern Nebraska and the southeastern corner of South Dakota.

Winter Weather Alerts

(FOX Weather)



The Twin Cities area of Minneapolis and St. Paul is among the regions expecting plowable snow, with 2-6 inches possible during the day Tuesday, potentially snarling both the morning and evening commute. Travel impacts are possible along interstates 80, 90 and 35 in the Upper Midwest.

"The heaviest snow totals will be in northwestern Wisconsin through Minneapolis … enough that you’re going to have to be smart with traveling," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. "It’s all about knowing what you’re going to be driving through on Tuesday into Tuesday night."

If Minneapolis nets more than 4.6 inches of snow, Nov. 29 will become the snowiest day of their winter weather season so far.

The snow will wind down on Wednesday as the low pressure moves north into Canada, but temperatures will drop in the wake of the storm. Highs around the Twin Cities will only be in the low 20s, with lows in the teens.

"You might have some sunshine, but that’s cold," Merwin said, adding if setting up holiday decorations is on the to-do list this week, sooner is better than later. "I would definitely recommend taking advantage of the 40s Monday."