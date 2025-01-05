Tornado Watch issued as severe weather threatens South on warm side of coast-to-coast winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. – As a coast-to-coast winter storm slices across the U.S. Sunday and Monday, severe thunderstorms are expected to fire up across portions of the South on the warm side of the storm system.

The severe weather threat kicks off Sunday afternoon and continues into the evening from the Sabine River Valley in East Texas into parts of the mid-South and lower Mississippi Valley.

Three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for southern Arkansas, western and northern Louisiana and East and Southeast Texas until 6 p.m. CT.

Tornado Watches are shaded in red. Severe Thunderstorm Watches are shaded in yellow.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes will be the primary threats from any severe storms on Sunday.

The highest threat of severe thunderstorms is expected to be centered over portions of northern Louisiana, western Mississippi and southeastern Arkansas, where NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather. A couple of EF-2 or stronger tornadoes may occur in this region.

Severe weather threat on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Some of these areas were recently ravaged by a deadly tornado outbreak last weekend that killed at least four people when severe thunderstorms spawned dozens of tornadoes in at least seven states.

The severe storms will diminish in coverage overnight before a renewed threat develops farther east on Monday.

While Monday's severe weather risk is lower, a few severe thunderstorms packing damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado are possible in parts of Florida and South Georgia.

Severe weather threat on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Much colder air arriving in the wake of the coast-to-coast winter storm will end the threat of thunderstorms by Monday night.