Halloween weekend weather: Tornadoes spotted along Gulf Coast

A storm system that moved through the Gulf Coast on Saturday triggered numerous Tornado Warnings for Mississippi and Alabama with storm spotters reporting damage to homes and trees in the southern parts of the two states.

Tornado Watches were in place when the storm cells moved out of the Gulf of Mexico and into areas around Biloxi, Hattiesburg and Mobile.

Matt Magiera was south of Mobile in the town of Magnolia Springs, Alabama, when he spotted a tornado and took video of the event.

The twister appeared to damage power lines before crossing through a farm field.

Ross Dorsett captured a similar sight in southern Alabama and took a photo of waterspout traveling up Mobile Bay.

National Weather Service meteorologists will likely use Saturday's eyewitness reports to determine how many tornadoes formed, their wind speeds based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale and how many miles they were on the ground for.

There were no reports of injuries from the severe weather and based on initial reports the tornados appeared to be weak.

The NWS received more than half a dozen initial reports of tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi.

Severe weather in the South is not unusual during the autumn. Fall is often considered the second severe weather season because it's the time of year when warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico starts to clash with colder air beginning to infiltrate the U.S. from Canada as winter inches closer.

In addition to the severe weather, some communities received heavy rainfall that occurred during a short time span.

As the storm system lifts northward away from the Gulf Coast it will lose the influx of tropical moisture over the next couple of days.

The FOX Forecast Center is not anticipating severe weather on Sunday or Monday for the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and points eastward.

The rain could put a damper on some Halloween weekend plans, as around an inch of precipitation could fall through Monday.

