Severe thunderstorms target Southeast bringing threat of tornadoes, damaging winds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A potent storm sweeping across the eastern U.S., producing a deadly tornado outbreak in parts of the South on Saturday, continues to pack a dangerous threat of damaging winds and possible tornadoes on Sunday for the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms over parts of the eastern Carolinas, southeastern Virginia, north Florida and far southern Georgia. Severe weather is also possible outside these areas, as a Level 1 out of 5 risk was issued from Florida to Delaware and Maryland.

The severe weather threat on Sunday morning is mainly over the Gulf Coast states before shifting toward the Southeast and mid-Atlantic in the afternoon.

Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued throughout Sunday morning into the afternoon in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.

A tornado was spotted near Raleigh, North Carolina, just before 1 p.m. Spotters say they observed it moving southeast of the major city.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend regions until 5 p.m. EST, including Perry, Ocala, Gainesville and Lake City.

Damage was reported near the Florida-Georgia line in Thomasville after the tornado-warned storm moved into southern Georgia late Sunday morning.

Later Sunday, the severe weather threat shifts into the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states, bringing risks of heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

The greatest threat for severe weather is the eastern Carolinas and southeastern Virginia, including Norfolk and Virginia Beach in Virginia and Hatteras, Wilmington and Durham in North Carolina.

Ahead of a cold front moving in, frequent wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph are possible through Sunday night into Monday morning.

More than 3 inches of rain is forecast through Monday, bringing the threat of localized flash flooding and standing water on roads.

Powerful storm produces deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee, Kentucky

The threat of tornadoes with this storm system is real and has already brought deadly consequences. On Saturday, six people were killed during a tornado outbreak in parts of Tennessee and Kentucky.

Extensive damage and injuries were reported across northwestern parts of Tennessee after a Tornado Warning on Saturday was later declared a "Particularly Dangerous Situation."

The same supercell produced a tornado that tracked into Kentucky, destroying several homes and injuring dozens of people.