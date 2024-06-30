Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued as storms in Northeast threaten 63 million along I-95 corridor on Sunday

NEW YORK – June will end on a stormy note across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Sunday as a cold front slides across the region, triggering a round of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Northeast and southern New England until 7 p.m. ET.

The current Severe Thunderstorm Watches in the Northeast.

Scattered severe thunderstorms were already popping up in parts of the region as of midday Sunday, prompting occasional Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

The SPC has highlighted more than 63 million people along the Interstate 95 corridor from North Carolina through Maine as having the highest severe weather threat.

That includes a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather that extends from New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania into Massachusetts. Nearly 36 million are covered by this Level 3 risk in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Providence in Rhode Island.

Another 27 million people are included in a Level 2 out of 5 risk, including Baltimore, Washington, Richmond in Virginia and Raleigh in North Carolina.

The severe storm threat on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with the storms, but large hail and a tornado or two are also possible. These threats will be highest in the Level 3 risk area in the Northeast and southern New England.

The cold front and associated severe weather threat will exit off the East Coast after sunset, leaving a much quieter Monday as the calendar flips to July.