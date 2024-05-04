Relentless severe weather threat once again targets heart of Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas may be among the kings of the severe weather season, but this past week has been a relentless stretch of daily severe weather alerts and forecasts.

Saturday will be no different.

A fresh severe weather threat kicks off the weekend as a surge of very moist and unstable air into central Texas will collide with the dry air moving out of the Desert Southwest.

Numerous storms will easily develop along the dryline, making for another busy day. This activity will continue to grow and move across Texas into the overnight hours.

Several storms may produce very large hail and a couple of strong tornadoes are possible.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk for about a half million people in West Texas, including Midland, Odessa and San Angelo. This region in particular is at risk of hail greater than golf-ball sized, while Odessa has a threat of strong tornadoes at EF-2 or greater intensity.

Saturday Severe Weather Risk

(FOX Weather)



While the highest risk of severe weather is confined to basically central and west Texas, strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms may line up Saturday afternoon along a cold frontal boundary stretching from northeast Texas through the mid-Mississippi Valley and even into the southern Great Lakes, including Oklahoma City, St. Louis and Chicago.

Here, damaging wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are the main dangers, with atmospheric support lacking for much of any tornado threat.

The storms in Texas will gradually transform into a renewed heavy rain threat across southeastern Texas on Saturday night - the last place that needs rain right now with all the flooding. Rainfall totals here could reach 1-2 inches with isolated areas soaked with 3-5 inches of rain.

Texas Rainfall Forecast

(FOX Weather)



While heavy rains will linger across eastern Texas and western Louisiana on Sunday, the overall severe weather threat across the nation is forecast to take a badly needed, but short-lived pause.

A new severe weather threat looms for the Plains on Monday, and forecasts show it could be a significant event.