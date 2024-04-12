Here come the 90s? Weekend record heat eyes Midwest, sending millions to hottest temps this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Get ready for some warm weather! Millions of people from the Rockies to the Southeast can expect summer-like heat in the coming days.

Break out the shorts and sunglasses, summer-like heat is coming to millions.

The large dip in the jet stream over the eastern U.S., which resulted in severe weather and cooler weather, will be replaced with an upper-level area of high pressure, the FOX Forecast Center said. That means cities like Minneapolis, Kansas City, Wichita and Oklahoma City could all experience their hottest temperatures – so far – this year.

A look at where the first 90-degree day has been reported so far this year.

"We actually start getting a taste of this today (Friday)," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "We're starting the roller coaster up over the next couple days, and this weekend we're going to be topping off 20 degrees above average."

This year, temperatures of 90 degrees or more have been limited to Florida, Texas and Oklahoma. However, they may soon be experienced in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Temperatures in the 80s are expected to reach as far north as Minnesota and Maryland.

"This weekend is going to be wonderful to be outside with your families, but it unfortunately, will come with a price tag come Monday," Merwin said.

That's when an intense severe weather pattern is in the forecast. Thunderstorms are forecast to intensify Monday and may result in supercells that can produce a range of hazards, including tornadoes, large hail, and destructive winds, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The storms will cool things off a bit across the Plains into next week, but the warmth will persist across the eastern third of the country.