Omega block weather pattern to bring late season snow, heavy rain and cooler temps to the West Coast

SIERRA NEVADA, Calif. - Millions of Americans are bracing for a variety of weather conditions on the East and West coasts this week as an Omega block weather pattern begins to take shape.

An Omega block weather pattern is starting to take shape across the lower 48 states, with a large area of high pressure pushing the jet stream north.

WHAT IS AN OMEGA BLOCK?

As this occurs, two other areas of low pressure are expected to form across the Northeast and West Coast, allowing cooler weather to spread across both regions.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the western edge of the Omega block will begin to develop on Wednesday and Thursday.

This graphic shows the upper level pattern expected across the lower 48 states.

(FOX Weather)



As cooler air settles across the West Coast, snow will develop on the higher terrain of the Sierra Nevada.

"One oddity with this setup is that the main flow is coming from the north as low pressure sits over Nevada and the Rockies," the FOX Forecast Center said. "Typically, snow across this region occurs when atmospheric rivers move down the West Coast, with winds out of the southwest pulling in Pacific moisture."

TORRENTIAL RAIN TRIGGERS FLASH FLOODING IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AREAS STILL RECOVERING FROM HURRICANE HELENE

As a result of this developing system, a round of rain and snow will arrive during the day on Wednesday, then slowly taper off by the next morning, before being followed by one more round of mountain snow on Thursday night.

This graphic shows the snow forecast across the Sierra Nevada Region through Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



At least 8 to 12 inches of snow are possible, with some higher elevations potentially experiencing 12 to 18 inches, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

Persistent strong winds will also be possible for much of the southwest, as wind advisories are in place through Thursday for portions of Nevada and California.

It is worth noting that higher elevations across Alpine County are also at risk of significant snowfall, but the main Tahoe area should experience minimal impacts.

This is an uncharacteristic amount of snowfall for this late in spring.

SUMMER-LIKE HEAT LOCKS IN OVER THE NORTHERN PLAINS, UPPER MIDWEST AFTER COLD START TO MAY

A location such as Mammoth Lakes, California, could experience as much as 3 to 5 inches of snow through Thursday.

The latest snow on record for this area occurred on June 16, 1995.