Torrential rain triggers flash flooding in western North Carolina areas still recovering from Hurricane Helene

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Torrential rain triggered flash flooding on Memorial Day into early Tuesday in parts of western North Carolina still recovering from 2024's Hurricane Helene.

RENEWED FLOOD THREATS TARGET WATERLOGGED TEXAS, THE SOUTH WITH DAYS OF HEAVY RAIN

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The worst of the flooding was concentrated in the northern part of the county in the Gerton, Bat Cave and Fletcher communities, near the Buncombe County line south of Asheville.

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Parts of Henderson County received over 4 inches of rain on Memorial Day, according to the local National Weather Service (NWS) office. Asheville set a daily rain record on Monday with 2.89 inches of rainfall.

Images from Charlotte Highway near the county border showed buckled and compromised roadways early Tuesday.

The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department said a 12-foot hole was found underneath part of the highway and extended repairs would be needed.

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The Gerton volunteer fire department said it responded to numerous flood calls and reports of flooded roads and asked people to stay home Tuesday. Video from Sunday showed streams and creeks overflowing their banks in Bat Cave.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that crews were on the scene assessing damage near the Henderson-Buncombe county line. Part of US 74A was closed in that area.

Western North Carolina remains under a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat through Wednesday morning, according to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC).

LAKE LURE BEGINS REFILLING AFTER HURRICANE HELENE

Henderson and Buncombe counties were among the hardest-hit in the country by Hurricane Helene in Oct. 2024. The historic storm killed 56 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 buildings in those areas, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services and damage assessments compiled by UNC Asheville.

Many homes and national parks in the area are still being rebuilt. Interstate 40 in the Pigeon River Gorge is being reconstructed and slated to reopen in late 2028, according to the state DOT.