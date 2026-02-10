Lake Lure begins refilling after Hurricane Helene causes catastrophic damage in North Carolina

LAKE LURE, N.C.– A beloved lake in the mountains of western North Carolina that suffered significant damage during Hurricane Helene in September 2024 has started being refilled.

Hurricane Helene swept through North Carolina in September 2024, leaving extensive damage across the region as heavy rain caused catastrophic mudslides and flooding through the mountains.

Entire towns were decimated by the hurricane, and Lake Lure was filled with thousands of pounds of debris and sediment.

Part of the cleanup efforts from Helene's damage involved draining Lake Lure. The project started in June 2025 and the nearly 800-acre reservoir was almost completely drained, revealing decades of treasures at the bottom of the lake.

During the draining process, Jake Mohl, owner of Lake Lure Dock Company , who was working on draining the lake, said: "This is the first time the lake has been this low since it was first filled nearly a century ago."

Now, several months after draining the lake, town officials are working to refill the lake once again.

The Town of Lake Lure said on Friday that it had begun filling the lake again, but the process will be slow to complete.

The lake can only be filled by one foot per day, according to the town. The refilling is also heavily dependent on rainfall and weather conditions.

An update from the town in late January said the lake was 15 to 16 feet below full pond level.

"Today is an extremely important step forward in our recovery," Lake Lure Mayor Carol Pritchett said. "While we cannot yet confirm exactly when the lake will return to full pond, this marks a major turning point for Lake Lure."

Lake Lure said the lake's levels were all normal following comprehensive water quality testing.

"Thanks to the dedication of so many, we have witnessed progress that many believed was impossible," Pritchett said. "Our lake — our namesake, our refuge and our economic lifeline — is coming back stronger than ever."

The town attributed the lake's restoration to a collaborative effort between local, state and federal agencies, as well as private contractors.

The town said it hopes to have Lake Lure completely full by Memorial Day weekend.

"The refilling of Lake Lure is more than an operational milestone — it is a symbol of resilience, recovery and the strength of partnership," the Town of Lake Lure said in a news release. "The town looks forward to welcoming residents, visitors and future generations back to a restored lake that remains central to the heart of this community. Together we rise!"

Lake Lure is known for its tourism, especially in the warmer months of the year. Families flock to the lake to enjoy their summer holidays.

The lake is the number one attraction for visitors to the area, according to the town's website.