Spring chill turns to summer-like heat across Northern Tier, Upper Midwest

While it's been an exceptionally warm spring for much of the Lower 48 – specifically across the West and Southeast—two regions in particular have remained cooler than average: the Northern Tier and Upper Midwest.

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Temperature departure outlook.

(FOX Weather)



That is all about to end as temperatures are forecast to run up to 20 degrees above average into Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving Minneapolis eyeing its first 90 degree day since October 2025.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, May has featured the largest temperature anomalies of the season across this region.

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Cities from Minneapolis to Green Bay and Detroit recorded average temperatures several degrees below normal, and are now expected to surge to summer-like territory through midweek.

High temperature outlook.

(FOX Weather)



High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to climb 10 to 20 degrees above average from the Northern Plains through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

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In fact, Minneapolis could flirt with 90 degrees on Tuesday, which would mark the city’s warmest temperature in 231 days.

While a few record highs may be possible across the Northern Plains early next week, the FOX Forecast Center highlights a bigger shock bring shock being the rapid transition to the summer-like heat.

Minneapolis daily high forecast temperatures.

(FOX Weather)



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"The warmer air is also a good reminder that, despite the heat, water temperatures remain chilly, generally in the middle to lower 50s," they said.

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Through early June, long-range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center continue to show much of the Northern Tier remaining above average after a chillier start to May.