3 children found dead in hot cars in 24-hour span as temperatures skyrocketed across the US

In just one day, three children were found dead in hot cars this week as temperatures rose across the U.S. this week.

According to Kids and Cars Safety, these deaths marked five total child hot car deaths in the country so far this year.

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On Tuesday in Los Angeles, a 4-year-old girl was found dead inside a hot car by police.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in downtown Los Angeles reached 87 degrees on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, two children died.

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One hot car death occurred in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where temperatures reached 97 degrees. The child was 2 months old, according to Kids and Car Safety.

Police said the child was left in a hot car by its mother while she was at work. The child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

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Another child died in Brookwood, Alabama, on Wednesday, where temperatures hit 90 degrees.

Kids and Car Safety reported that the child was 1 year old.

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat -related illnesses and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than adults.

According to Kids and Car Safety, approximately 86% of children who die in hot cars are age 3 or younger.