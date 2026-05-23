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3 children found dead in hot cars in 24-hour span as temperatures skyrocketed across the US

These deaths marked five total child hot car deaths in the country so far this year, according to Kids and Cars Safety.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
One of the most tragic consequences of extreme heat involves children and hot cars. Since 1998, over 1,000 children in the U.S. have died from heatstroke after being left in vehicles. This year alone, 16 children have already lost their lives this way, including a recent tragedy just this week in Alabama. To discuss ways to prevent these devastating incidents, FOX Weather is joined by Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. 04:02

FILE: Protecting children from hot cars as temperatures soar

One of the most tragic consequences of extreme heat involves children and hot cars. Since 1998, over 1,000 children in the U.S. have died from heatstroke after being left in vehicles. This year alone, 16 children have already lost their lives this way, including a recent tragedy just this week in Alabama. To discuss ways to prevent these devastating incidents, FOX Weather is joined by Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide.

In just one day, three children were found dead in hot cars this week as temperatures rose across the U.S. this week.

According to Kids and Cars Safety, these deaths marked five total child hot car deaths in the country so far this year.

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On Tuesday in Los Angeles, a 4-year-old girl was found dead inside a hot car by police.

Jupiter, Florida, keep your children pets safe never leave unattended sign at grocery store.

Jupiter, Florida, keep your children pets safe never leave unattended sign at grocery store. 

(Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in downtown Los Angeles reached 87 degrees on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, two children died.

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One hot car death occurred in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where temperatures reached 97 degrees. The child was 2 months old, according to Kids and Car Safety.

PETALUMA, CA - JUNE 20: A car thermometer displays an outside temperature of 102 degrees June 20, 2008 in Petaluma, California.

PETALUMA, CA - JUNE 20:  A car thermometer displays an outside temperature of 102 degrees June 20, 2008 in Petaluma, California. 

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Police said the child was left in a hot car by its mother while she was at work. The child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

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Another child died in Brookwood, Alabama, on Wednesday, where temperatures hit 90 degrees.

Kids and Car Safety reported that the child was 1 year old.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 2, 2019: A 'Baby On Board!' sign hangs in the back window of a car in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 2, 2019: A 'Baby On Board!' sign hangs in the back window of a car in Nashville, Tennessee. 

(Robert Alexander / Getty Images)

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than adults.

According to Kids and Car Safety, approximately 86% of children who die in hot cars are age 3 or younger.

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