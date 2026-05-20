4-year-old tragically found dead inside hot car in the Golden State

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Tragedy has unfolded in Los Angeles, California, after first responders discovered a 4-year-old dead inside a hot car on Tuesday.

As temperatures rose toward the end of spring, the worst-case scenario occurred when members of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Bluebell Avenue and McCormick Street. Responding officers found a 4-year-old girl inside the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's Office told our affiliate, FOX 11, that the girl has been identified as Adina Nevo.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures reached 87 degrees downtown on Tuesday.

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than adults.

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It's unknown how long she was inside the car. The LAPD was able to confirm the death of the child, but no additional information was immediately available.

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According to data collected by Kids and Car Safety, since 1990, at least 1,175 children have died in hot cars in the U.S., with at least another 7,500 surviving various degrees of injury.

This marks the third child death in a hot car this year.