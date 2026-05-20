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4-year-old tragically found dead inside hot car in the Golden State

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than adults.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
Dr. Sampson Davis has tips on how to protect yourself from extreme heat and how to recognize the symptoms of a heat-related illness. 04:11

FILE: How to recognize signs of heat illness

Dr. Sampson Davis has tips on how to protect yourself from extreme heat and how to recognize the symptoms of a heat-related illness.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Tragedy has unfolded in Los Angeles, California, after first responders discovered a 4-year-old dead inside a hot car on Tuesday.

As temperatures rose toward the end of spring, the worst-case scenario occurred when members of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Bluebell Avenue and McCormick Street. Responding officers found a 4-year-old girl inside the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's Office told our affiliate, FOX 11, that the girl has been identified as Adina Nevo.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures reached 87 degrees downtown on Tuesday.

Framingham, MA. - July 7: After 9 mins, the temperature in a police cruiser with the windows shut went from 80 degrees to over 120 degrees as the Mass. State Police and the Animal Rescue League team up inform people about the dangers of leaving a pet in a car on a hot day on July 7, 2021 in , Framingham, MA.

Framingham, MA. - July 7:  After 9 mins, the temperature in a police cruiser with the windows shut went from 80 degrees to over 120 degrees as the Mass. State Police and the Animal Rescue League team up inform people about the dangers of leaving a pet in a car on a hot day on July 7, 2021 in , Framingham, MA. 

(Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald / Getty Images)

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than adults.

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2013 Cadillac XTS 4.

2013 Cadillac XTS 4. Staff photo by Jim Mahoney (Photo by MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

(Staff photo by Jim Mahoney (Photo by MediaNews Group/Boston Herald / Getty Images)

It's unknown how long she was inside the car. The LAPD was able to confirm the death of the child, but no additional information was immediately available.

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According to data collected by Kids and Car Safety, since 1990, at least 1,175 children have died in hot cars in the U.S., with at least another 7,500 surviving various degrees of injury.

This marks the third child death in a hot car this year.

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