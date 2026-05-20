Millions of Americans to experience heavy rain and cooling temperatures for Memorial Day Weekend

As millions of Americans gear up for Memorial Day, celebration plans could be affected by rain and thunderstorms this weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is expected to bring widespread storms, with heavy rain and cool temperatures in some states.

Throughout the week, a high-pressure system hovering over the East Coast will funnel a plume of deep moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of America through the weekend.

At the same time, an atmospheric disturbance is expected to emerge across the Rockies and the American Heartland, posing a significant threat of rain and thunderstorms stretching across the South and even into the Northeast.

This graphic shows the Memorial Day Weekend forecast, along with the heavy rain expected.

(FOX Weather)



As for the Northeast, a cold front will move through starting Friday, bringing a weekend full of nasty weather, including rain.

Although forecasters note that the wet weather could ease by the time Memorial Day comes around, it is not a guarantee, as it could still entail dark, cloudy conditions.

Parts of the Northeast could experience the coolest Memorial Day in several years, with New York City expected to experience temperatures around the low-to-mid 60s.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, multiple inches of rain are possible across major cities such as Houston, Nashville and New York City over the weekend.

Flash flooding will be the primary concern in these locations due to the repeated rounds of persistent precipitation.

Prediction markets from Kalshi are expecting an 86% chance of Houston experiencing over 7 inches of rain by the end of the month.

RECORD 45 MILLION AMERICANS EXPECTED TO TRAVEL THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AS STORMS TARGET PLAINS, NORTHEAST

As over 45 million people are expected to travel for the long holiday weekend, major airports could experience delays due to the recurring wet weather.

Major travel hubs such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Atlanta International Airports are expected to experience showers and widespread thunderstorms likely through the weekend.

Despite the expected heavy rain, prediction markets are predicting a 75% chance of over 4 inches of rain in Dallas by the end of the month.

With no sign of the wet weather slowing down this weekend, be sure to check which major travel hubs are worth monitoring heading into the holiday, as the stormy pattern could disrupt traffic as well.

RISK OF FLOOD THREAT INCREASES ACROSS TEXAS, SOUTH THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AS HEAVY RAIN THREAT LOOMS

Stay tuned to FOX Weather all weekend for the latest news and updates on the latest conditions.