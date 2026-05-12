What is an Omega block?

Many weather patterns earn their name simply by how they look – an Omega block is one of them.

WHAT ARE EL NINO AND LA NINA CLIMATE PATTERNS?

An Omega block is a stagnant weather pattern named for its resemblance to the Greek letter Ω.

It occurs when a large ridge of high pressure becomes sandwiched between two areas of low pressure on either side – creating the Omega image.

This setup acts as an "atmospheric traffic jam" – bringing the existing weather patterns to a halt in place, allowing existing conditions to persist for longer than normal.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

In this blocking pattern, cooler temperatures and precipitation accompany the lows, while warm and clear conditions prevail under the high.

Omega blocks are usually large, which means they are one of the more stubborn blocks to break down.

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