New England to hit pause on summer with fall-like cooldown this weekend

After experiencing the scorching heat of summer this week, New England will take a break from it this weekend and feel a little closer to autumn.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a cold front moving toward the southern part of the region will bring in cooler air as it passes through.

Here's how the Northeast cooldown takes shape through early next week.

On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will drop to nearly 10 degrees below average, equating to highs in the 60s and 70s. This will give a fall feel during the hottest part of the year.

It feels like what temperature?

Additionally, showers and thunderstorms look likely across much of the north-central and eastern U.S. through the weekend and next week.

"This is going to be a really welcome forecast," FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar said. "Yes, it comes with those storms as we go into Saturday afternoon. But come Sunday, this cold front, that reinforcing front, is really going to be super welcomed with that cooler air."

The line of storms looks to flow generally westerly to northwesterly on the north side of an upper high located over the central U.S., the FOX Forecast Center said. The front should focus storms along and ahead of it.

A look at the FOX Model forecast for Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Some of those storms may produce heavy rain, creating a threat of some flash flooding on Saturday.

A general half inch to inch of rain is forecast for the Northeast, but some places could pick up as much as two inches of rain through the evening.

"A forecast like this definitely gets you excited about that cool down after the heat that has had its grip across the Northeast, the heartland this week," Minar said.