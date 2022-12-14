Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway

About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area producing at least one confirmed tornado.

The severe weather was produced by a large coast-to-coast storm system that created blizzards in the Plains and tornadoes in the South from Texas to Louisiana.

On Wednesday afternoon, there were 15 active Tornado Warnings at one time throughout southeastern Louisiana issued by the National Weather Service.

Soon after, a tornado was spotted on the ground moving through New Orleans, according to a local fire department.

More than 40,000 energy customers had power knocked out during the severe storms, according to the region's main utility provider.

FOX Weather correspondent Mitti Hicks was in New Orleans when Tornado Warnings began shifting closer. The NWS issued a Tornado Warning for Orleans and Jefferson Parishes just before 4 p.m. CT

Conditions began deteriorating rapidly around Lake Pontchartrain, where Hicks was located. Lightning flashed over the water, and the wind started whipping trees.

"Things have just changed drastically in 20 minutes. You can’t even see about 30 feet ahead of me," Hicks said.

New Orleans is no stranger to destructive tornadoes

In March, two tornadoes tore through a part of New Orleans, killing a 25-year-old man and leaving a wide path of destruction.

The largest of the two, rated at least an EF-3 by the NWS, was seen as a large, multi-vortex tornado tracking 11 miles into the Arabi and Lower Ninth Ward area.

At least 36 tornadoes have been reported since Tuesday from Oklahoma and Texas eastward to Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.