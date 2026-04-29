Mother and 3 children rescued from raging floodwaters during dangerous downpour in Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas – A mother and three children found themselves in a life-or-death situation amid a dangerous downpour in Texas over the weekend after their car was swept into raging floodwaters.

The jaw-dropping rescue, caught on camera by heroic officers from the White Settlement Police Department, captured officers' arrival at the critical scene and the unconventional lifesaving efforts that allowed the family to safely walk away.

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After intense severe storms brought heavy rain to the North Central Texas area on April 25, a typically tame drainage creek between Western Hills Boulevard in White Settlement transitioned into a ferocious river – rushing with a deadly intent.

When a family – a mother and three children – found the front of their car swept into the dangerous floodwater, first responders had to act swiftly to secure the vehicle.

After the car became stuck on a dangerous ledge between the floodwaters and the road, the three children were able to exit safely—but their mother remained trapped in the path of the rushing water.

While the three children stood safely on the roadside, soaked and shaken beside the raging water, their mother remained in danger—trapped in the floodwaters, clinging to the driver’s door.

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The car teetered on a narrow ledge—raging floodwaters on one side, powerful enough to drag it downstream, and on the other, officers working frantically to guide the woman to safety.

On the scene, Sgt. John Banner and Officer Chris Wiseman assessed the situation and determined the safest approach was for the woman to remain inside the vehicle while they pulled it out of the floodwaters and onto the road.

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Understanding the urgency of the dire situation, shielded by the vehicle, Sgt. Banner walked into the raging river and guided the woman back into the car, while Officer Wiseman searched for anything he could to help establish a line of connection to the vehicle.

Designed to revive dead batteries, jumper cables took on a new role as a lifesaving tool in this high-risk rescue.

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Fighting against the floodwaters to stay afloat, Sgt. Banner instructed the woman to use the jumper cables as an anchor against the raging current while the three officers held onto the other end.

In life-or-death situations, composure and quick thinking can make all the difference. In this high-risk rescue, jumper cables helped officers secure the vehicle against the floodwaters, buying critical time until additional first responders could tow it to safety.