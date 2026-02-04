More snow brewing for Northeast, Great Lakes this weekend ahead of winter’s coldest arctic blast so far

A fast-moving clipper system is expected to bring additional snow to a region that is already well above its winter average. It comes after a historic winter storm dropped snow accumulations in the double digits for much of the Northeast.

The FOX Forecast Center said an active weather pattern will continue across the eastern U.S. as an area of low pressure is expected to move across the Northern Tier and into the Great Lakes before tracking eastward into New England.

The Great Lakes and Northeast will see the impacts of a fast-moving clipper system on Friday, with lingering activity expected into Saturday.

POLAR VORTEX BACKS OFF AS NEW PATTERN CHANGE FUELS MUCH-NEEDED WINTER OUT WEST, BRIEF RELIEF FOR SNOWY EAST

Snow will trek out of Canada and spread across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast, with portions of the Interstate 95 corridor likely seeing snow during the season's coldest arctic blast yet.

New York City could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow, while cities like Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Albany, New York, will only see up to an inch.

WHAT FACTORS GO INTO A SNOW DAY FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS?

Higher snow totals are expected in the elevated terrain of West Virginia. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for these mountainous areas, where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible.

Boston and coastal Massachusetts may see some ocean enhancement, potentially picking up 3 to 5 inches of snow through Saturday afternoon.

MUST-SEE MOMENTS: HISTORIC NOR'EASTER SLAMS CAROLINA COAST AND SHATTERS SNOW RECORDS

This snowfall will impact regions already experiencing a significant winter surplus. Areas downwind of the Great Lakes and much of the Northeast are currently at 110 to 200% of their seasonal average, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

As the system reaches the Atlantic by Sunday, it will briefly strengthen into a more organized coastal system while exiting offshore. Combined with strong high pressure to the west, an increased pressure gradient will generate gusty winds through Saturday.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

This could cause some visibility issues due to blowing snow, with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected across much of the Northeast.

WHAT ARE SNOW SQUALLS AND WHY ARE THEY SO DANGEROUS?

There could also be a few snow squalls in Upstate New York, western Pennsylvania and interior New England. In areas prone to snow squalls, visibility can drop rapidly alongside quick accumulations of several inches.

Drivers should be careful on the roads if planning to travel late Friday or early Saturday.

NORTHEAST BRACES FOR DANGEROUS, COLDEST WEEKEND OF THE WINTER AHEAD OF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED WARM UP

Amid a winter of relentless arctic conditions, the most powerful polar punch of the season is expected across the Northeast this weekend, with dangerous wind chills approaching 25 degrees below zero in some places.

Powerful northwest winds will usher in air associated with the polar vortex to the densely populated metro areas of Boston , New York and Philadelphia .

National Weather Service (NWS) offices are keeping a close eye on the weather setup and could issue Extreme Cold Warnings — rarely seen in the Northeast.

WHAT IS FROSTBITE?

Frostbite can set in on open skin within just a few minutes and prolonged exposure to these temperatures could be life-threatening, according to the NWS.