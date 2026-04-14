Late-week spring snow and sharp cooldown targets Rockies, Northern Plains

Another burst of winter weather is set to sweep across the Rockies and Northern Plains later this week.

DANGEROUS SEVERE WEATHER RELOADS OVER MIDWEST AS THREAT EXPANDS TO MORE THAN 130M FROM TEXAS TO NEW YORK

While millions from Texas to the Midwest find themselves under a renewed risk of severe storms Friday, the cooler side of this sprawling low pressure system will fuel a spring snowfall farther north.

Winter weather alerts issued through Thursday evening

(FOX Weather)



Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of southern Montana and northwestern Wyoming, including Yellowstone National Park.

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Heading into Thursday and Friday, a potent dip in the jet stream will pivot eastward out of the Northwest, moving into the Rockies and eventually the Plains.

And by Friday afternoon, an area of low pressure is expected to develop at the surface.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

While severe weather will be likely on the warm side of this system across the central U.S. — bringing more risks of hail, strong winds and tornadoes — cooler air will be pulled southward from Canada, helping to set the stage for snow into Friday and Saturday on the colder side of the system.

System overview

(FOX Weather)



Temperatures will begin to plummet Friday afternoon across much of the central and northern Rockies.

Some areas will see drops within a 25-degree difference, such as the city of Denver.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the city will see a sharp temperature drop on Friday, with highs only in the 40s after Thursday’s mid-70s.

Meanwhile, even colder air will settle by the evening, especially over higher terrain, as lows in the city fall into the upper 20s.

High temperature overview

(FOX Weather)



Even Minneapolis will see a high temperature on Friday in the upper 70s, then drop into the mid-30s overnight into Saturday morning, with highs through the weekend remaining in the 40s, about 10 degrees below average.

This will support snow development as a band of precipitation forms Friday evening and shifts northeast along with the surface low.

FLOOD THREAT INCREASES ACROSS GREAT LAKES AMID HEAVY RAINFALL, RAPID SNOWMELT

The FOX Forecast Center notes that while some forecast uncertainty remains, a swath of snow is expected across the Dakotas and into Minnesota by Saturday.

Northern snow forecast Thursday through Sunday

(FOX Weather)



Although snow in the Rockies is not unusual in April—and in some areas it is actually the snowiest month on average—it will do little to offset the significant seasonal snowfall deficit.

RECORD WARMTH TO PUSH EAST, FUELING ROUNDS OF RAIN AND STORMS ACROSS MAJOR CITIES FROM SOUTH TO NORTHEAST

Inches of snow will be possible across the higher terrain, with lighter totals into the Upper Midwest.