Phoenix, Las Vegas face flooding threat Tuesday as atmospheric river sends moisture into Southwest

PHOENIX – The atmospheric river that has drenched Southern California with days of torrential rain is spreading east Tuesday, bringing periods of heavy rain and possible flash flooding to parts of southern Nevada and the Desert Southwest.

Heavy rainfall in Southern California has caused flooding, mudslides and debris flows since Sunday. A local emergency was declared in Los Angeles due to 307 reported mudslides, damage to several buildings and numerous high-water rescues.

While evacuation orders in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties have been lifted, lingering heavy rain could trigger additional flooding from Los Angeles to San Diego on Tuesday. Northern and Central California also face lingering storm impacts, with over 150,000 customers without power and three fatalities due to falling trees.

Flooding threat expands to Phoenix, Las Vegas on Tuesday

As cold air aloft moves into the southwestern U.S., it will lead to the development of atmospheric energy. This will transition the precipitation across California from the widespread rain we've seen for the past few days to scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms.

As of Tuesday morning, showers and thunderstorms were pushing into southeastern California, southern Nevada and parts of Arizona.

A three-hour radar loop showing where rain (green) and snow (blue) are ongoing. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple.

(FOX Weather)



While these storms could still produce heavy rain, their fast movement will reduce the risk of damaging and life-threatening flooding, the FOX Forecast Center said.

In addition, there may be enough instability and rotation in the atmosphere for these storms to spawn a weak tornado or two.

Flood Watches remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon for California’s Mojave Desert, including Death Valley, and the Northwest Deserts of northern Arizona. Flood Watches extend east into south-central Arizona, including the Phoenix area, from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Western Arizona and far southeastern California remain at a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flash flooding, according to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center. Widespread rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches are expected in the Flood Watch areas, with up to 3 inches possible in the mountains.

It’s already been a relatively wet start to the week as the atmospheric river briefly drifted into the Desert Southwest on Monday. Las Vegas received 0.37 inches of rain at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, setting a daily rainfall record.

Avalanche reported northwest of Las Vegas as snow buries Intermountain West

On Monday, an avalanche occurred to the northwest of Las Vegas. The police have confirmed the safety of four previously reported missing individuals in Lee Canyon, Nevada. Due to extreme winter weather conditions, Lee Canyon will be closed on Tuesday, according to officials.

Winter Storm Warnings cover Nevada’s Spring Mountains and Sheep Range for an additional foot of snow Tuesday on top of the 1-2 feet that has already fallen. Wind gusts will accompany the snow to 40 mph.

In Arizona, Flagstaff is expecting 9-13 inches through Wednesday evening as snow pummels the state’s northern mountains.

Snow also continues to fall across California's Sierra Nevada mountains, adding to a well-below-average snowpack. At least 3 feet of snow has fallen so far this week, and an additional foot is possible across the southern Sierra before the snow winds down later Tuesday.

The snow across higher elevations of Southern California is also expected to wind down Tuesday. Snow levels will generally remain above 6,000 feet.

A separate disturbance, unrelated to the atmospheric river, will bring another round of rain and snow to California on Wednesday. Rain totals should generally remain below 1 inch, but given how saturated the soil is across the state, it may still lead to additional minor flooding.