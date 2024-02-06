Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Phoenix, Las Vegas face flooding threat Tuesday as atmospheric river sends moisture into Southwest

An avalanche was reported Monday northwest of Las Vegas, where police said they had located and confirmed the safety of four previously reported missing people in Lee Canyon, Nevada.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A powerful and impactful atmospheric river is impacting Southern California for a third consecutive day. Over 10 inches of rain has led to numerous reports of flooding, mudslides and debris flows. 02:46

Relentless rain floods California as atmospheric river impacts state for third day

A powerful and impactful atmospheric river is impacting Southern California for a third consecutive day. Over 10 inches of rain has led to numerous reports of flooding, mudslides and debris flows.

PHOENIX – The atmospheric river that has drenched Southern California with days of torrential rain is spreading east Tuesday, bringing periods of heavy rain and possible flash flooding to parts of southern Nevada and the Desert Southwest.

Heavy rainfall in Southern California has caused flooding, mudslides and debris flows since Sunday. A local emergency was declared in Los Angeles due to 307 reported mudslides, damage to several buildings and numerous high-water rescues.

A powerful and impactful atmospheric river is impacting Southern California for a third consecutive day. Over 10 inches of rain has led to numerous reports of flooding, mudslides and debris flows.   04:39

Flash Flood Warnings issued Tuesday for Los Angeles, Ventura counties

A powerful and impactful atmospheric river is impacting Southern California for a third consecutive day. Over 10 inches of rain has led to numerous reports of flooding, mudslides and debris flows.  

While evacuation orders in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties have been lifted, lingering heavy rain could trigger additional flooding from Los Angeles to San Diego on Tuesday. Northern and Central California also face lingering storm impacts, with over 150,000 customers without power and three fatalities due to falling trees.

3 DEAD, HUNDREDS OF LANDSLIDES REPORTED IN WAKE OF ATMOSPHERIC RIVER THAT SLAMMED CALIFORNIA

Rainfall totals in Los Angeles County over the past three days.

Rainfall totals in Los Angeles County over the past three days.

(FOX Weather)

Flooding threat expands to Phoenix, Las Vegas on Tuesday

As cold air aloft moves into the southwestern U.S., it will lead to the development of atmospheric energy. This will transition the precipitation across California from the widespread rain we've seen for the past few days to scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms.

As of Tuesday morning, showers and thunderstorms were pushing into southeastern California, southern Nevada and parts of Arizona.

SEE DESTRUCTION CAUSED BY ATMOSPHERIC RIVER POUNDING CALIFORNIA

A three-hour radar loop showing where rain (green) and snow (blue) are ongoing. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple.
(FOX Weather)

 

While these storms could still produce heavy rain, their fast movement will reduce the risk of damaging and life-threatening flooding, the FOX Forecast Center said.

In addition, there may be enough instability and rotation in the atmosphere for these storms to spawn a weak tornado or two.

WATCH: 3 ESCAPE SUBMERGED CAR BY CLIMBING TREE IN CALIFORNIA FLOODWATERS

Flood Watches remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon for California’s Mojave Desert, including Death Valley, and the Northwest Deserts of northern Arizona. Flood Watches extend east into south-central Arizona, including the Phoenix area, from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

ATMOSPHERIC RIVER DRENCHES LOS ANGELES WITH RECORD-SETTING RAIN, BLASTS SIERRAS WITH 160 MPH GUSTS

A look at the flood alerts posted through Wednesday in the Southwest.

A look at the flood alerts posted through Wednesday in the Southwest.

(FOX Weather)

Western Arizona and far southeastern California remain at a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flash flooding, according to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center. Widespread rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches are expected in the Flood Watch areas, with up to 3 inches possible in the mountains.

SEE SOME OF THE MOST CATASTROPHIC ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS AND FLOODING IN CALIFORNIA HISTORY

It's not just California that is experiencing the impacts of the atmospheric river. Las Vegas is also expected to receive rain until Friday, which is quite unusual for the city. 00:37

Southern Nevada experiencing heavy rain, cold temperatures

It's not just California that is experiencing the impacts of the atmospheric river. Las Vegas is also expected to receive rain until Friday, which is quite unusual for the city.

It’s already been a relatively wet start to the week as the atmospheric river briefly drifted into the Desert Southwest on Monday. Las Vegas received 0.37 inches of rain at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, setting a daily rainfall record.

Avalanche reported northwest of Las Vegas as snow buries Intermountain West

On Monday, an avalanche occurred to the northwest of Las Vegas. The police have confirmed the safety of four previously reported missing individuals in Lee Canyon, Nevada. Due to extreme winter weather conditions, Lee Canyon will be closed on Tuesday, according to officials.

Winter Storm Warnings cover Nevada’s Spring Mountains and Sheep Range for an additional foot of snow Tuesday on top of the 1-2 feet that has already fallen. Wind gusts will accompany the snow to 40 mph. 

HOW TO STAY SAFE FROM AVALANCHES AS RISK REMAINS HIGH IN WESTERN U.S.

Las Vegas police have located and confirmed the safety of four people who were previously reported missing after an avalanche in Lee Canyon, Nevada on Monday afternoon 03:44

Four people found safe after avalanche in Nevada ski resort

Las Vegas police have located and confirmed the safety of four people who were previously reported missing after an avalanche in Lee Canyon, Nevada on Monday afternoon

In Arizona, Flagstaff is expecting 9-13 inches through Wednesday evening as snow pummels the state’s northern mountains.

Snow also continues to fall across California's Sierra Nevada mountains, adding to a well-below-average snowpack. At least 3 feet of snow has fallen so far this week, and an additional foot is possible across the southern Sierra before the snow winds down later Tuesday.

The snow across higher elevations of Southern California is also expected to wind down Tuesday. Snow levels will generally remain above 6,000 feet.

More snow is still to come in the West through Thursday.

More snow is still to come in the West through Thursday.

(FOX Weather)

A separate disturbance, unrelated to the atmospheric river, will bring another round of rain and snow to California on Wednesday. Rain totals should generally remain below 1 inch, but given how saturated the soil is across the state, it may still lead to additional minor flooding.

Tags
Loading...