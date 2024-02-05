Watch: Three escape submerged car by climbing tree in California floodwaters

CAJON, Calif. – California firefighters were called to a dangerous rescue late Sunday night to pull three people from a tree after they escaped their submerged car.

Three people in a car hooked to a trailer tried to cross a flooded road as heavy rain from the atmospheric river pounded the state. The historic rain proved too much for the car, and it was swept into a tree by the rushing floodwaters.

The trio managed to climb out of the vehicle that was quickly filling with water and climbed the tree. Fast water rushed around the tree and the car.

Firefighters were called to the scene but had a tough time getting there with roads washing out. Crews arrived shortly after midnight.

"This dirt road is horrible. It gets washed out fast, and as you can see the engines drove through, then shortly after another wash out is happening between me and the engines," posted the videographer following the first responders. "I’m not going to be able to get near it, I don’t think."

The swift water rescue team from the San Bernardino County Fire readied their inflatable and searched for a safe place to launch into the water.

"Extremely hazardous flow rate and limited to non-existent access are hampering efforts," posted San Bernardino County Fire. "Swiftwater rescue teams and engine companies continue to look for opportunities. All victims remain in place."

"I don’t know how they are going to be able to get to them but this is going to be a very dangerous rescue for first responders," posted FirePhotoGirl, who routinely follows and reports on rescues.

An hour later, progress was still slow. Fast-moving debris carried by the river was pelting rescuers. A firefighter told local media that the water was deeper than waist-high and flowing at 15 mph. He said rescuers were dodging boulders and trees carried by the water. "This had every common denominator with a fatal incident," he said.

"They still have not been able to rescue anyone," posted FirePhotoGirl. "Water levels are so high and moving so fast this is one of the most difficult rescues I’ve ever witnessed."

She said that she was so cold and drenched, she couldn't imagine what the first responders and the victims were going through. She had to warm up in her vehicle every so often.

"They were able to make contact with all three people but still trying to find a safe access point out," said FirePhotoGirl after another 45 minutes. "One person is starting to have health difficulties."

The department said that there were no injuries, but all three victims, who had been in the tree for more than two hours, were being evaluated for hypothermia.

FirePhotoGirl was not injured either and finally answered well-wishers around midday.