Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See destruction caused by atmospheric river pounding California

See the scenes from some of the hardest hit areas after the February atmospheric river made landfall in Southern California.

By Hillary Andrews Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Correspondent Max Gorden is in Los Angeles where landslides have sent large boulders and debris rushing down the steep landscape of the Hollywood Hills as a deadly atmospheric river continues to slam Southern California with torrential rain and damaging wind gusts. 04:18

Landslides send large boulders, debris down steep landscape of Hollywood Hills

FOX Weather Correspondent Max Gorden is in Los Angeles where landslides have sent large boulders and debris rushing down the steep landscape of the Hollywood Hills as a deadly atmospheric river continues to slam Southern California with torrential rain and damaging wind gusts.

A strong atmospheric river thrashed coastal California Sunday and Monday, turning roads into rivers and sending landslides through neighborhoods.

As of Monday afternoon, Los Angeles has seen six months' worth of rain in one day. Malibu has 7 inches and counting, triggering mudslides across the county. Mud and boulders were seen blocking highways as crews worked to clear the roadways. 

Landslides

  • Image 1 of 6

    A mudslide blocked a lane of the I-405 in Los Angeles near famed Sunset Boulevard very early Monday morning. (@CaltransDist7/X)

  • Image 2 of 6

    A major connector from I-5 to Highway 110 in Los Angeles is closed due to a mudslide. (@CaltransDist7 / X)

  • Image 3 of 6

    A boulder in a landslide blocked a Santa Cruz, California road. (City of Santa Cruz)

  • Image 4 of 6

    A mudslide blocks a lane of I-5 in Los Angeles. (@CaltransDist7 / X)

  • Image 5 of 6

    A major connector from I-5 to Highway 110 in Los Angels is  closed due to a mudslide. (@CaltransDist7 / X)

  • The right lane of the southbound Interstate 405 just before the Sunset Boulevard off-ramp in Los Angeles was closed early Monday morning after a mudslide. Torrential rain from an atmospheric river storm has slammed Southern California leading to widespread flooding.
    Image 6 of 6

    The right lane of the southbound Interstate 405 just before the Sunset Boulevard off-ramp in Los Angeles was closed early Monday morning after a mudslide. Torrential rain from an atmospheric river storm has slammed Southern California leading to widespread flooding. (CaltransDist7/X)

Mountains were hit even harder.

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING SWAMPS LOS ANGELES AREA AS DEADLY ATMOSPHERIC RIVER SLAMS CALIFORNIA

Ten people from five different homes had an early wake-up call in Beverly Crest, California. The inches of rain set off a suburban landslide that took out a home. Thankfully, the home was empty and up for sale, but neighbors fled and self-evacuated.

WHY CALIFORNIA IS PRIMED FOR LANDSLIDES

A landslide in Beverly Crest, California, near Beverly Hills, destroyed a home and prompted 10 neighbors from five nearby homes to flee very early Monday morning. 01:10

Beverly Crest landslide totals home

A landslide in Beverly Crest, California, near Beverly Hills, destroyed a home and prompted 10 neighbors from five nearby homes to flee very early Monday morning.

FOX Weather's Robert Ray visited the 90210 Beverly Hills neighborhood, which also suffered a landslide. He watched as streets became covered in inches of mud.

The famed Beverly Hills zip 90210 suffered a mudslide early Monday morning. FOX Weather arrived before road crews.  00:44

See 90210 mudslide

The famed Beverly Hills zip 90210 suffered a mudslide early Monday morning. FOX Weather arrived before road crews. 

A FOX 11 Los Angeles reporter said that he watched refrigerators, books, clothes and chunks of homes floating down the road in a neighborhood in the Laurel Canyon area on the backside of the Hollywood Hills. Families evacuated six homes.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"As many as 6 homes near Fryman and Lockridge in Los Angeles are being evacuated after getting hit hard by mud slides. We’re seeing refrigerators, books, clothes, and pieces of homes floating down the road," posted a reporter on X.

(@MattSeedorff / X / FOX Weather)

Flash flooding

Rain flowed quickly down the hills and mountains into the valley. One man parked his car on a Studio City street in the rain for his band's rehearsal. After practice, he had to shed clothes and perform a "swift water rescue" on his car. The road looked more like a river with rapids as the water came up to the bottom of the car.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

A man parked on the street in the rain and walked into his Studio City, California band rehearsal. After practice, his car needed a swift water rescue.

(Steve Kefalas, AL1CE / FOX Weather)

Beach town, Santa Monica, turned into a log flume as water overwhelmed the storm drains.

One truck driver didn't seem put out too much by the street flooding in Santa Barbara, though. The driver took it slow into the turn to see how deep the water was, then sped away.

One pickup truck didn't let a little water slow it down.

( @Alanna8824 / FOX Weather)

Mountain gushers

FOX Weather Storm Chaser Brandon Copic braved the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. A normally empty or trickling wash turned raging as it collected all the water funneled by the mountains.

"An absolutely insane amount of water coming down just behind me," Copic said.

Downed trees

Hurricane-force winds literally tore trees from the ground up and down the state. The highest gust FOX Weather saw was 162 mph in the Sierra Nevada. Winds roared through cities at tropical storm force.

This car was no match for the giant eucalyptus tree with its shallow roots in Santa Cruz. The tree stood no chance with already saturated soil.

SEE SOME OF THE MOST CATASTROPHIC ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS AND FLOODING IN CALIFORNIA HISTORY

This car in Santa Cruz was no match for a eucalyptus tree downed by saturated soils and strong winds.

(City of Santa Cruz / FOX Weather)

Fire crews were busy evacuating homes as well. The Santa Rosa Fire Department said that call after call came in on Sunday.

Th e Santa Rosa, California Fire Department was busy Sunday as tree after tree fell on cars, homes, power lines and roads.

(Santa Rosa Fire Department / FOX Weather)

Even before the bulk of the rain and wind arrived, a tree took out two apartments in Goleta, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday.

Firefighters assist evacuating 4 adults and a dog from the red-tagged units. Take a look at the tree on the right that fell through the roof.

(@SBCFireInfo/X / FOX Weather)

Tags
Loading...