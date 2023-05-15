Relentless rain from Houston, San Antonio to St. Louis prompts renewed flash flood threat

HOUSTON – Days of relentless rain have led to flash flooding across South Texas, including the San Antonio area, where first responders conducted several swift-water rescues over Mother's Day weekend. And with the stormy pattern continuing on Monday, the FOX Forecast Center is concerned that more flooding could occur.

Texas isn’t the only place where flooding concerns are growing. Rounds of heavy rain could also lead to issues from portions of the central and southern Plains into areas of the mid-Mississippi Valley from Springfield, Missouri, to St. Louis.

Heavy rain led to flooding issues across the St. Louis metro on Sunday night, prompting Flash Flood Warnings for the area.

Video from the area showed cars stuck under an overpass when heavy rain resulted in flash flooding.

According to KTVI in St. Louis, the Missouri Department of Transportation closed portions of Interstate 55 when water began to cover the roadway.

Traffic had been backed up for miles, but KTVI reported that the roads were reopened by 9 p.m. CDT.

Monday’s flash flood threat in Texas

The flash flood threat in Texas on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Let's begin with the flash flood threat across Texas on Monday.

The day started relatively quiet across the Lone Star State, but as the day continues and we get into the afternoon and evening hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to ramp back up.

And while rain could fall in many areas of the state, the flash flood threat is higher in South Texas from Austin and Houston through San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Brownsville.

"The tough thing is when you combine daytime heating with a lot of Gulf moisture, it will lead to tremendous downpours," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "So even though it is a more summerlike pattern with these afternoon storms, everything that we’ve stacked up leading up to this point means that one summerlike storm in the afternoon can lead to additional flooding."

That reason, Merwin added, is why people need to remain on guard.

Current flood watches and warnings on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Several River Flood Warnings are in effect across southeastern and eastern Texas as rivers run high after the recent heavy rain. In addition, Flood Watches are in effect across central Oklahoma into Monday afternoon because heavy rain there could also run off into rivers, creeks and streams, leading to flooding.

Flood concerns grow in the Plains, mid-Mississippi Valley on Monday

The flash flood threat in the Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley on Monday, May 15, 2023.

The FOX Forecast Center said flash flooding could also occur across portions of the central and southern Plains and the mid-Mississippi Valley on Monday.

A west-to-east oriented cold front will drop south into southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. As it does, the steady influx of moisture and increasing instability in the atmosphere should raise the risk of heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

Based on the latest data from computer forecast models, the FOX Forecast Center believes the greatest risk will be centered across eastern Oklahoma and the Ozarks in Missouri.

Flood risk continues through midweek

The flash flood threat on Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 16, 2023.

More rain is possible across South Texas and along the Gulf Coast into the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys starting Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday.

Perhaps some good news: As of Monday morning, the threat of flash flooding is considerably lower than it has been over the last several days. But don't let your guard down, as flash flooding could still occur.

In Texas, flash flooding will be possible in San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Christi and Brownsville. Lake Charles and New Orleans in Louisiana will be at risk through the middle of the workweek.

Jackson and southern Mississippi could also see some flooding if heavy rain develops. The risk will extend north and east into Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, on Tuesday and Wednesday.