Houston braces for Mother's Day flash flooding threat as relentless rain continues to batter Texas

HOUSTON – Millions of people living in southeastern Texas hoping for a break from the seemingly relentless rain that led to Flood Warnings and water rescues will need to wait a few more days before beginning to dry out.

The highest flood threat on Mother’s Day exists across southeastern portions of the Lone Star State, including the Houston metro. This comes after several inches of rain fell across the San Antonio area from Friday night into Saturday, flooding roads in the region, including parts of Interstate 35.

RELENTLESS RAINS IN TEXAS LEAD TO SWIFT WATER RESCUES, SWELLING RIVERS

Firefighters in San Antonio had to rescue three people trapped inside their car after driving onto a flooded road, and at least one woman was able to free herself after becoming trapped.

"I was going down the road, and all of a sudden, the water started coming up on me," Lisa Contreras said. "I got scared, and I was scared that I was going to die in my car, so I got out of the car and walked out. There were no barricades or nothing at all."

Texas Mother's Day flood threat

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Flood Warnings are indicated in green. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain continued across a large portion of Texas on Sunday morning, and the FOX Forecast Center said it will continue throughout the day as moisture is pulled north from the Gulf of Mexico.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has placed portions of southeastern Texas, including the Houston area, under the second-highest risk level for flash flooding through at least Monday morning while the deluge continues.

The flash flood threat through early Monday, May 15, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Areas outside the immediate Houston metro are also at risk of flash flooding on Sunday, while cities from Dallas to San Antonio and Brownsville could see flash flooding as well.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Flood alerts in effect on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The relentless heavy rain has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flood Watches from the Houston metro southward through Bay City and Rockport, with Flood Warnings also being issued across portions of southeastern Texas.

This is due to not only the heavy rainfall that is expected to continue but because of rain that has already fallen, leading to swollen rivers and water-covered roadways.

Additional rainfall totals expected through Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



In terms of rainfall totals, between 1 and 2 inches can be expected across a large portion of East Texas from areas west of Jasper and to the southwest through Houston and approaching the Gulf Coast.

Some parts of the Houston metro could pick up an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain over the next few days, as well as to the south through the Corpus Christi area. Higher amounts between 3 and 5 inches are also not out of the question.

On Monday, South Texas, including the San Antonio and Corpus Christi areas, are again at risk of flash flooding, while areas of the mid-Mississippi Valley will also see a higher risk.