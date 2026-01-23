Over 2,000 flights canceled ahead of extreme winter storm with crippling impacts expected across the nation

Ahead of a potentially historic winter storm, over 2,000 flights have already been canceled through Sunday. The number is expected to grow as the sprawling system — spanning 2,300 miles — is threatening widespread snow and ice that could disrupt travel for days from the Southern Plains to the Northeast.

Winter Storm Overview

Major airlines have already issued expansive travel waivers for dozens of airports across the country, while state officials and crews have been working around the clock to treat roadways. Several rail services have also warned of likely travel disruptions and delays.

This colossal storm is already impacting travel, as it is forecast to affect most major air travel hubs, including Dallas, St. Louis, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

As of Thursday, American Airlines announced that 16% of its Saturday flight schedule had been canceled, while Delta Air Lines canceled flights in five states ahead of the storm, which is expected to begin Friday and last through Monday.

"Due to expected conditions, flight cancellations are necessary at select airports in North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee to ensure the safety of Delta's customers and people," Delta said.

Beginning Friday, a paralyzing ice storm will pose the greatest risk in the southern portion of this massive winter system starting Friday.

According to a travel advisory on Southwest Airlines’, flights scheduled between Friday, Jan. 23 and Monday, Jan. 26 may be delayed, diverted, or canceled at 46 U.S. airports due to the forecast winter weather conditions.

More than 15 states, along a broad swath from New Mexico through the southern U.S. to the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic, could experience ice accretion that may trigger widespread power outages.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is expected across states in the mid-Mississippi and Ohio Valleys, and the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions along the I-95 corridor brace for what could be their most significant snowstorm in years.

Southeast Ice Outlook

Other major airlines issuing expansive travel waivers include American, Delta, United, JetBlue and Spirit.

Travel experts are advising weekend travelers to adjust plans early.

National travel expert Dayvee Sutton told FOX Weather Thursday, "Proactively changing flights before cancellations hit is going to save you frustration."

Travel on the roads and railways

Across the Southeast, travel will become extremely hazardous over the weekend, particularly on major interstates such as I-20, I-40, and I-95, where significant icing will lead to dangerous or near-impossible driving conditions, with the highest snow totals confined to areas along and north of I-40 now across mainly Kentucky.

Similar hazardous conditions are expected across the major north-south arteries in these regions, including Interstates 35, 81, 75 and 65.

In Dallas, crews have begun preparing roadways ahead of the freezing rain and snow expected on Friday afternoon. Emergency response resources were deployed across the state.

States of emergency have been issued for North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Virginia, Georgia, New York, Texas and more.

Mid-Atlantic Snow Outlook

Many state transportation departments, such as New Mexico, Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas, are warning of dangerous travel and advising people to avoid unnecessary trips.

Significant snowfall is anticipated along the I-81, I-80, and I-95 corridors in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with the storm expected to arrive on Saturday night.

New York City’s Department of Emergency Management has urged residents to start preparing for the storm on Thursday and Friday.

The tri-state area around New York City could experience more than a foot of snow, marking the first time such totals have been seen since 2021, when the region recorded over 17 inches.

New York Snow Since 2021

Major commuter rail networks in the Northeast, such as New Jersey Transit, Metro-North Railroad, and the Long Island Rail Road, have informed riders that they will provide real-time updates on train departures and any service delays.

Meanwhile, Amtrak is announcing service changes across the country as six routes have been affected.

"We are closely monitoring the path of the next winter storm," a statement from Amtrak Northeast reads. "Depending on the path of the storm, service adjustments may be necessary."

Forecasts indicate that travel could be disrupted for several days, as this massive storm is expected to affect more than 40 states and over 235 million Americans, with Winter Weather Alerts issued for more than 177 million people.