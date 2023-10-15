Florida welcomes dramatic cooldown with record low temperatures possible this week

Cool air has surged into Florida welcoming fall to the Sunshine State after brutal record-breaking summer temperatures stretched into October.

Many across Florida woke up on Sunday and may have thought, "Fall, is that you?" as a sharp cold front swept south across the state bringing the chilliest conditions since March. The fall chill is happening across much of the U.S. this week after a powerful storm system has finally moved off the coast allowing cool autumn temperatures to move in.

Temperatures in Orlando hit the low 70s on Sunday morning, which hasn't happened since spring. Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami felt a temperature drop between 10 and 20 degrees on Sunday.

It will feel more like springtime early in the week with low humidity and dew points in the 40s and 50s and temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees below average.

"You are going to notice a dramatic change in the temperatures and the humidity," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "The humidity goes down and that's going to be great for us."

High temperatures for Monday.

By Monday morning, temperatures across Florida will reach lows in the 50s and 60s with dew points in the 40s and 50s, making for a sharp chill to start the workweek.

Several record-high temperatures could be broken on Monday, but not for the heat. A high of 69 in Gainesville and 71 in Daytona Beach and Tampa have the potential to be record-cold high temperatures in Florida.

Conditions get even colder on Tuesday morning, with lows dropping to the low-50s in North Florida for areas, including the Florida Panhandle.

Low temperatures for Tuesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, high temperatures in Panama City will top out at 70 on Tuesday and 71 in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Even Miami will get a taste of fall with highs forecast in the mid-to-upper 70s and lows in the mid-60s, which will be a welcome change for South Florida.

Last week Miami ended with a high of 95 on Friday, breaking a previous October record from 1990. On Tuesday, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a high in the low 80s.

Toward the end of the week, temperatures will be on the upswing again, closer to average.