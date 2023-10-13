Miami sweats to warmest October night on record amid another South Florida heat wave

MIAMI — South Florida has sweat to yet another heat record in a summer… and now autumn full of them.

Miami’s temperature only dropped to a low 84 degrees Friday morning, making it the warmest October night since records have been kept in 1938. The previous record was 83 degrees set in 2017.

But Friday’s 84-degree low also joins a multi-day tie for the city’s all-time warmest night record – for the second time this year (last experienced July 20). Though there are 14 prior nights that only dropped to 84 degrees, all the other instances occurred in summer.

It’s yet another "2023" entry in Miami’s record books this year that has plenty of company. So far through Oct. 12, Miami has set or tied 32 new record high temperatures, spanning every month except April. The city has also set or tied its 23rd record warm low this year.

That has led Miami to set their warmest month on record by average high temperature in July, August and September.

Another near-record warm weekend, then the big (relative) chill…

The heat is still on this week, as south Florida sits on the warm side of a slow-moving front that brought severe weather and multiple EF-2 tornadoes to Central Florida Thursday.

FLORIDA SLAMMED BY MULTIPLE EF-2 TORNADOES THURSDAY

High temperatures are set to reach into the 90s around Miami and South Florida, and with sweltering dew points in the upper 70s and even low 80s, the feels-like temperatures are climbing over 100 degrees – perhaps as high as 106 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Friday.

But relief is soon on the way. The front will eventually push south of Florida ushering in a stark cool down. Lows by mid-week will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s accompanied by much more comfortable humidity.

The break is short-lived, as warmer and more humid air slowly returns toward the end of the week.