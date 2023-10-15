Fall chill sweeps the East with more than 200 million being blasted by below-average temperatures

More than 200 million Americans in the eastern half of the U.S. will be feeling the fall chill this week as temperatures drop to as much as 10-20 degrees below average for this time of year.

The powerful storm system that swept across the nation last week is finally pulling away from the U.S., but hit-or-miss showers will remain through Monday from the Great Lakes region through the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast.

The FOX Forecast Center says there will be a fresh invasion of autumn temperatures and blustery winds as high pressure builds in from the west and the storm system off the eastern seaboard strengthens.

"Most of the eastern half of the country will actually experience temperatures well below average heading into the next couple of days," FOX Weather meteorologist Kiyana Lewis said. "So, grab the sweater, grab your heavier jacket. You’re going to need it."

According to the FOX Forecast Center, temperatures on Sunday will be below average for more than 227 million Americans, with 200 million of those seeing temperatures 5 degrees below average.

The FOX Forecast Center expects morning low temperatures to drop into the 40s on Sunday and Monday from the Front Range of the Rockies to the East Coast, with the lone exception being along the Gulf Coast.

Monday morning looks even colder for parts of the Mid-South and the Appalachians, where daytime high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s in some locations.

More than 86 million Americans will be at least 10 degrees below average on Monday, nearly 9 million about 15 degrees below average, and about 1 million will see temperatures 20 degrees below average.

Temperatures will begin to rebound by Tuesday, with more than 180 million Americans still feeling the chill. The bulk of those will feel temperatures at least 5 degrees below average.

By Wednesday, the below-average temperatures will be found in the mid-Atlantic and the Southeast, where more than 21 million people will be at least 5 degrees cooler than average.