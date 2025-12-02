Dangerous travel conditions across Northeast, Ohio Valley, as first nor'easter of La Niña winter clips region

PITTSBURGH — The first nor'easter of this La Niña winter season pounded parts of the Northeast and Ohio Valley with some form of snow, ice or rain, contributing to hundreds of crashes and canceling school across the region, as the fast-moving system raced up the East Coast.

This was also the first snow of the season for many locales outside the Great Lakes Snowbelt in the Northeast and Midwest.

The rain-snow line set up as forecast, just inland of the Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast, with temperatures right along the East Coast too warm for any snow accumulation.

The heavy snow in central and western Pennsylvania contributed to more than 280 vehicle crashes Tuesday morning, according to State Police.

Meanwhile, more than 5,100 flights were delayed, and over 200 have been canceled across the country Tuesday, according to aviation company Flightaware.

Speed and commercial vehicle restrictions were in place across Interstates 79, 279, 70 and 80, which the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported were covered with snow.

Pittsburgh's public schools were initially expected to open with delays, but the city's public school districts made the decision Tuesday morning to cancel in-person classes outright.

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reported that the snow was heavy and wet. Pittsburgh commuters she spoke with said they had difficulty walking on the sidewalks in the dense snow.

For those not commuting to work, the snow created a picturesque holiday scene in places like Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania.

In Ohio, part of Interstate 71 was shut down in Cincinnati, as crews worked to clear at least one major crash on the snow-covered interstate.

Snow Emergencies were in effect across various counties in southwestern, southeastern and central Ohio due to blowing and drifting snow.

Officials in Knox County in central Ohio, declared a Level 3 Snow Emergency ahead of the early morning rush which closed roads to non-emergency personnel.

Public schools were also closed in Columbus, Ohio.

Timelapse video from Ohio State University showed snow piling up across campus overnight. Columbus had recorded 4.5 inches of snow from the nor'easter by 7:00 a.m. local time.

Farther south in Kentucky, snow snarled travel in Lousiville on Monday morning. Jefferson County also canceled school due to the weather.

While upstate bore the brunt of New York's snow totals, snow and icy conditions were reported as far south as Orange and Rockland Counties.

New York's Department of Transportation reported crashes across much of the length of Interstate 87, New York's primary north-south artery.

Along the coast, steady, consistent rain fell across heavily populated metro areas like New York City.

On Monday afternoon, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy preemptively declared a State of Emergency for counties in Northern New Jersey ahead of the snow.