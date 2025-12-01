First responders complete risky rope rescue to reach a stranded Oregon Hiker

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. – First responders were faced with a risky search and rescue operation for a stranded hiker atop an Oregon mountain on Saturday.

Officials from the Cannon Beach Fire Personnel received a report of a hiker who was unable to descend from the top of Saddle Mountain State Park over the holiday weekend.

First responders quickly responded to the scene and were able to locate the male victim stranded 40 feet up on a three-foot-wide knife-edge ridge on the south slope of the mountain, according to officials. A very awkward position for a rescue operation to function.

Upon this discovery, officials quickly realized they were dealing with a complex high-angle rescue and requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.

A coast guard helicopter arrived at the scene but was unable to attempt any rescue due to reduced visibility, terrain, and low cloud levels, officials said.

Due to these safety concerns, search and rescue personnel had to resort to a risky rope rescue operation.

Due to these factors, rescuers had to ascend 250 feet above the victim to secure a rope anchor to a large boulder, according to Cannon Beach officials. Eventually, the Cannon Beach Fire’s Rope Team was able to descend and reach the victim.

Officials then secured the hiker to a harness and lowered him down the 40 foot rock, where more personnel were waiting to assess and treat the victim.

In total, the rescue operation lasted around six and a half hours and required the coordination of 13 fire and search-and-rescue personnel, along with the U.S. Coast Guard.