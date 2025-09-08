Search
Weather News
Published

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Kiko threatens Hawaii with big waves, dangerous rip currents

Top weather news for Monday, Sept. 8, 2025: Hawaii keeps a wary eye on Hurricane Kiko, which is expected to weaken and pass north of the Aloha State. Meanwhile, the Atlantic Basin is eerily quiet as the peak of hurricane season nears. Plus, more signs of fall are being spotted across the Lower 48.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Weather in America: September 8, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane Kiko continues to weaken as Hawaii braces for large waves, life-threatening rip currents

Hurricane Kiko is continuing to weaken as the storm continues a path that will bring it to the north of Hawaii this week, but despite that, the Aloha State is preparing for dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents at local beaches.

What was once a major hurricane, Kiko is now a powerful Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, and the National Hurricane Center says the weakening trend will continue as the storm spins over an unfavorable environment for continued development and strengthening.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Kiko.
(FOX Weather)

 

Atlantic Basin expected to remain quiet this week

After Invest 91L fizzled near the Caribbean over the weekend, FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said no tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic Basin this week, as we approach the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

"The next systems forecast to move off Africa do not look concerning," Norcross said. "We'll keep an eye on the western Caribbean and southern Gulf."

In his blog Sunday, Norcross said that strong dips in the jet stream are bringing very dry air into the Atlantic, making it hostile for tropical development.

This graphic shows the tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.
(FOX Weather)

 

Fall foliage season begins in Lower 48 with changing leaves spotted

The time of year has arrived when higher elevations, as well as communities near the U.S.-Canada border, are beginning to notice the first changes in leaves in what is yet another sign that meteorological fall is underway.

According to ground observations and satellite data, signs of fall foliage have already been reported in the higher elevations of Colorado, North Carolina and New York, with more communities being added to the list each day. 

Average Peak Fall Foliage

Average peak fall foliage dates.

(FOX Weather)

Man killed by 'large shark' at Sydney beach

Beaches in parts of Sydney in Australia were closed over the weekend after authorities said a man was attacked and killed by what they believe was a "large shark."

According to police in New South Wales, emergency crews were called to Long Reef Beach shortly after 10 a.m. local time on Saturday after receiving reports that a man suffered critical injuries after being bitten.

Police said that officers assigned to Northern Beaches Police Area Command closed the beach, and officials would work to try and determine the type of shark involved in the fatal attack.

A video recorded in an area of Sydney, Australia, shows emergency crews responding to a beach after a fatal shark attack on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Watch: Emergency crews respond to fatal shark attack in Sydney

