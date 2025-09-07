Search
Zion National Park reopens popular trail nearly 2 years after damaging rockfall

The trail was closed after a Nov. 14, 2023, rockfall closed the trailhead and temporarily halted traffic on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. Rangers said no one was injured, but the dust cloud created from the rockfall stopped shuttle service for about two hours.

By Emilee Speck
FILE VIDEO: Video taken by tour guide Nolan Hanson shows the powerful rockslide on Nov. 14 at Zion National Park. Park rangers said the rockslide happened near Weeping Rock and closed a nearby hiking trail. 

A popular trail to one of Zion National Park’s "signature landmarks" reopened this month, nearly two years after a rockfall closed the trail to Weeping Rock. 

The National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release that the Weeping Rock Trail and Shuttle Stop 7 reopened on Friday, Sept. 5, for public use. According to the NPS, the short, but steep 0.4-mile walk leads to Weeping Rock, which includes "lush hanging gardens" through the Navajo Sandstone. 

Weeping Rock Trail at Zion National Park.

Weeping Rock Trail at Zion National Park. 

(NPS / Wil Marischen / FOX Weather)

The trail was closed after a Nov. 14, 2023, rockfall closed the trailhead and temporarily halted traffic on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. Rangers said no one was injured, but the dust cloud created from the rockfall stopped shuttle service for about two hours.

"We are pleased to once again welcome hikers back to Weeping Rock, one of Zion’s most cherished destinations," Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement. "At the same time, we urge all visitors to take their safety seriously, remain alert, and be mindful that rockfall is a natural and ongoing process in canyon terrain. Respecting closures, following posted guidance, and exercising personal responsibility are essential to ensuring that everyone can continue to safely enjoy this extraordinary place." 

Rangers warn that Zion is a geologically active area where erosion and rockfall naturally occur, shaping the canyons and mesas. These geologic changes also led to another closure in Zion two years ago. 

In May 2023, a landslide destabilized the area near the bridge connecting Zion Lodge to the Emerald Pools Trail system, prompting engineers to decide to relocate the bridge 100 feet upstream. The Emerald Pools Bridge reopened in June. 

The NPS urges visitors to check park alerts before traveling to Zion.

