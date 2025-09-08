Hurricane Kiko continues to weaken as Hawaii braces for large waves, life-threatening rip currents

HONOLULU – Hurricane Kiko is continuing to weaken as the storm continues a path that will bring it to the north of Hawaii this week, but despite that, the Aloha State is preparing for dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents at local beaches.

What was once a major hurricane, Kiko is now a powerful Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the weakening trend will continue as the storm spins over an unfavorable environment for continued development and strengthening.

Hurricane Kiko's latest information.

The NHC said that Kiko is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by late Monday.

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Hurricane Kiko is located less than 500 miles to the east of Hilo, Hawaii, and about 675 miles to the east of Honolulu.

Hurricane Kiko is currently moving off to the northwest at 14 mph, and the NHC said that it should continue with that motion over the next few days. On that track, Hurricane Kiko is expected to pass to the north of the main Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Kiko.

Over the weekend, Hawaii’s acting governor declared a statewide state of emergency due to the potential impacts from Hurricane Kiko, and that’s expected to remain in effect until at least Sept. 19, or unless the proclamation is extended or terminated earlier.

The state of emergency activated emergency measures and resources to protect public health, safety and welfare ahead of the potential impacts.

"To ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities, the state and counties will stand ready to mobilize resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm," Acting Governor Sylvia Luke said. "We urge residents and visitors to monitor updates, follow official guidance and prepare accordingly."

In addition, the emergency proclamation authorized the Hawaii National Guard to assist local officials and directed state agencies to cooperate in response efforts.

HURRICANE INIKI 30 YEARS LATER: HOW A MONSTER STORM IN HAWAII IMPACTED FILMING OF JURASSIC PARK

Large waves, life-threatening rip currents to impact Hawaii beaches

This graphic shows the forecast wave heights in Hawaii due to Hurricane Kiko.

Swells generated by Hurricane Kiko are expected to gradually build and are forecast to peak along east-facing exposures of the Hawaiian Islands from late Monday through midweek.

That, the NHC said, will potentially produce life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Hurricane Kiko had been varying between a Category 3 and 4 hurricane since last week as it fed off the warm waters of the tropical Pacific Ocean.

The NHC said Kiko has been finding much less hospitable conditions across the Central Pacific Ocean needed for survival, including hostile upper-level winds and wind shear.