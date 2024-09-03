The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical threats cruising across Caribbean, eastern Atlantic

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical threats cruising across Caribbean, eastern Atlantic

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are continuing to monitor two disturbances for potential development as we inch closer to the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season .

The first area of concern is located in the eastern Caribbean, while the second area is located off the coast of Africa. The NHC is giving both systems a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next seven days.

Soggy South seeing more flooding rain

After a fairly dry August, drought-stricken Texas is making up for its rain deficit as an area of low pressure spins over portions of the Lone Star State and brings rain to the region.

Some areas could pick up several inches of rain, and Flash Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect through Tuesday across the region.

