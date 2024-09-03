Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical threats cruising across Caribbean, eastern Atlantic

Start your day with the latest weather news: Forecasters are monitoring two areas of disturbed weather for potential tropical development this week while the Southeast faces a renewed risk of flooding.

By Steven Yablonski
Weather in America: September 3, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

It's Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Tropical threats cruising across Caribbean, eastern Atlantic

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are continuing to monitor two disturbances for potential development as we inch closer to the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The first area of concern is located in the eastern Caribbean, while the second area is located off the coast of Africa. The NHC is giving both systems a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next seven days.

This graphic shows an overview of the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Soggy South seeing more flooding rain

After a fairly dry August, drought-stricken Texas is making up for its rain deficit as an area of low pressure spins over portions of the Lone Star State and brings rain to the region.

Some areas could pick up several inches of rain, and Flash Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect through Tuesday across the region.

In an unusual setup, widespread rain is falling across the Lone Star State this week, with the bulk of it falling in Central and West Texas.

