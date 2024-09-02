Days of storms across South bring threat of flash flooding every day this week

A stormy stretch of days is shaping up for the Southeast, as a stalled front drapes across the region.

The front will act as a conveyor belt for storms to move along, allowing the rain to pile up. It will take time to try to lift back north due to a big blocking high sitting across the Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center said.

"The yellow that you're seeing (below) represents 2-3 inches widespread," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said. "It's not just a Florida problem, but you look at Mississippi, Alabama … those shades of orange and some pumpkin orange representing 3-5 inches."

A look at the rain forecast in the Southeast through Saturday.

Rain will begin to clear out gradually each day as the northern high starts to scoot east over the Atlantic. Until that happens, expect a deluge of rain, and with it comes the chance of flash flooding every day this week.

A look at the flash flood threat in the Southeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

This system is the same that the National Hurricane Center is watching for development along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. The low pressure system is expected to move onshore by midweek, further diminishing any chances of tropical development.

A broad disturbance just off the Gulf of Mexico currently soaking Texas and Louisiana is being monitored for potential tropical development.

Adding to the already messy week, an area of low pressure may try to form along the front, enhancing rain for Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas into the weekend.