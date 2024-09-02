Father dies, son recovering after pulled by rip current off Florida coast

DESTIN, Fla. – A 40-year-old man and his son were visiting Destin, Florida, when they were pulled from shore by a rip current on Friday.

The two were swimming at James Lee Park when a rip current swept them away, with the father being pulled into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

They noted that the two were recovered and then taken to a Destin emergency room. The boy was in stable condition as of Friday evening, but his father passed away.

The incident brings the total number of rip current deaths in the U.S. to at least 35, according to the National Weather Service.

Rip currents kill an average of 100 people in the country every year, according to Dr. Gregory Dusek, NOAA Oceanographer and creator of NOAA’s first-ever national rip current forecast model.

He provides the following guidance, should anyone find themselves caught in a rip current:

Stay calm.

Call and wave for help to get the attention of a lifeguard on duty.

Do not try to swim back to shore, as this involves swimming against the strong rip current. Doing so will only make you tired.

Swim parallel to the shore, or along the beach, and then follow breaking waves back to shore at an angle.

Dusek also made the following recommendations so those planning to spend time in the water can avoid the dangers of rip currents: