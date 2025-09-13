Weekend weather update from FOX Weather: Tropical wave off Africa still grabbing attention

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Sept. 13, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical wave off Africa still grabbing attention but 'homegrown' storm threat looming larger in weeks ahead

A tropical wave producing a cluster of showers and thunderstorms just off the coast of western Africa continues to hold the attention of the National Hurricane Center for future development, yet overall, the Atlantic Basin remains unusually quiet for being right at the peak of the hurricane season.

However, some signs are percolating that conditions may become more favorable for storm development closer to home in the weeks ahead.

Snowboarder airlifted after challenging mountain rescue in Colorado

A 27-year-old snowboarder was rescued Monday after tumbling down a steep embankment along Rollins Pass in central Colorado , according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the Boulder County Communications Center received a call reporting that a man attempting to descend the glacier had fallen and was difficult to reach.

Officials said the snowboarder tumbled about 100 feet before coming to rest in a deep crevasse-like feature.

La Nina Watch continues with slightly higher odds of arriving in autumn

Critical parts of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean remain in a holding pattern, with neither La Niña nor El Niño in control as the fall approaches.

NOAA forecasters said a transition from ENSO-neutral to La Niña could still happen during the remaining months of 2025, but probabilities will begin decreasing significantly by the start of the new year.

Hats Off: Yellowstone shows off hundreds of caps blown into thermal pools this year

The breathtaking beauty of Yellowstone National Park and its stunning hydrothermal features may have you exclaim: "Hold on to your hats!"

The U.S. Geological Survey asks you to take that literally.

The park draws over 4 million visitors a year, with the vast thermal pools and hot springs among the most popular attractions.

But the rugged and sweeping terrain leads to consistently gusty winds, and that in turn leads to "a near-constant stream of trash and hats being blown into the delicate hydrothermal areas," the USGS said in a social media post highlighting the work of their Yellowstone Geology Program.

