Front-end loader used to upright elephant at Milwaukee zoo

MILWAUKEE - A 43-year-old elephant at the Milwaukee County Zoo is recovering after falling earlier in September, forcing animal experts to use a front-end loader to help get the mammal back on her feet.

Zoo officials said the elephant, named Ruth, lost her footing after aggressive behavior from a fellow African elephant.

Because of her age and the terrain, she was unable to get up on her own, triggering zoo staff to come up with a plan to upright the animal.

The zoo said they regularly train with the Milwaukee Fire Department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team for scenarios involving large animals, but in this case a front-end loader was all that was needed to help right the multi-ton mammal.

Staff said after the assistance, Ruth was able to walk into the indoor habitat without the need for additional help.

"According to our veterinary team, Ruth is doing well, and they continue to monitor her closely, daily and overnight, watching her behavior as well as monitoring her bloodwork. She has resumed her normal training sessions with the animal care team and has been in the outdoor habitat," zoo staff recently stated.

The tussle between Ruth and her fellow herdmate Belle appeared to be normal behavior, according to the zoo, with the animals likely fighting over food when the 43-year-old elephant lost her footing on a log.

The zoo said that logs are in the enclosure to mimic their natural environment and are good for the elephants’ health.

All three elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo are considered geriatric, with Ruth already surpassing the average lifespan of a female African savanna elephant by four years.

The zoo said the ages of the elephants make planning even more critical, as older animals often face additional health risks and reduced mobility.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are only around 415,000 African elephants left in the wild, and they are considered Endangered.

Ruth, along with her herdmates Brittany and Nosey, are on display and can be seen daily at the Milwaukee County Zoo.