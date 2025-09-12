Snowboarder airlifted after challenging mountain rescue in Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. - A 27-year-old snowboarder was rescued Monday after tumbling down a steep embankment along Rollins Pass in central Colorado, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the Boulder County Communications Center received a call reporting that a man attempting to descend the glacier had fallen and was difficult to reach.

Officials said the snowboarder tumbled about 100 feet before coming to rest in a deep crevasse-like feature.

Members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group were airlifted to the scene, while ground crews used all-terrain vehicles to get as close as possible to the operation.

MILLIONS OF BUTTERFLIES BEGIN THEIR ANNUAL MIGRATION AHEAD OF WINTER

About three hours later, rescuers reached the injured snowboarder and began providing medical care while planning an evacuation route.

After stabilizing the patient, crews moved the man to more suitable terrain, where a MedEvac helicopter transported him to a nearby medical center.

Authorities did not release details about the extent of the snowboarder’s injuries, but he was reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.

It is also not clear how the snowboarder got into the predicament, but there were no reported avalanches or major landslides in the region.

Officials said the multi-hour operation concluded at 1 a.m. the following day, once all rescuers were safely off the mountain.

NEARLY 300 QUEEN CONCHS FOUND AFTER ILLEGAL HARVEST IN FLORIDA KEYS

The Skyscraper Glacier is a popular back-country destination for climbers and snowboarders, especially out of season, but has also been the site of several rescues.

Most resorts and other monitored terrain open in late November, with operations lasting into the late spring or early summer.

The sheriff’s department thanked members from more than half a dozen agencies for their precision and gave a shout-out to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office drone team for providing aerial coverage.