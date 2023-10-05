The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Philippe raking Bermuda on way to New England

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, October 6, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical Storm Philippe batters Bermuda while heading for New England

High winds and heavy rain are pounding Bermuda on Friday as Tropical Storm Philippe moves across the island country. From there, the storm is headed for a landfall near or in New England this weekend. It appears flooding could be a problem across much of Maine, as well as parts of New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The latest stats for Tropical Storm Philippe.

(FOX Weather)



Fall weather spreads across country this weekend

A strong cold front is bringing the first real taste of fall to a bulk of the country this weekend. It’s starting in the northern Plains, where the first widespread freezing temperatures are possible from North Dakota to Colorado and Kansas late Friday into Saturday morning.

The forecast high temperatures for Oct. 6, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Salt water now expected to reach New Orleans until November

A wedge of salt water creeping up the Mississippi River is now expected to arrive in New Orleans in late November. Officials once thought the wedge would reach Louisiana’s largest city in mid-October, but an improving forecast for the drought-ravaged river has pushed back the timeline.

