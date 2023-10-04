The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Here comes fall

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

First fall weather of season arrives for millions this week

The unrelenting summer in parts of the country will finally be not-so-politely ushered out courtesy of a powerful fall front. The front triggered severe storms across parts of the southern Plains on Wednesday. On Thursday, it will create rain and storms from Michigan to Texas. Behind it is a drastic change in temperatures that will even reach the Gulf Coast.

The high-temperature forecast for Oct. 5, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Maine in path of tropical system for 2nd time this season

It’s something you’d typically hear about a place such as Florida during hurricane season. This year, however, New England has been in the crosshairs more than once. Maine is in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Philippe, with impacts starting this weekend.

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Philippe.

(FOX Weather)



Rare pink Amazon dolphins dying en masse

Some of the world’s rarest dolphins have been dying at a staggering rate in Brazil. Scientists believe a heat wave and severe drought are to blame for the deaths of more than 100 gray and pink river dolphins in the Amazon.

