The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics heating up as severe weather looms for millions

Tropical threat looms in Caribbean

The Atlantic Basin's next tropical threat continues to be tracked by the National Hurricane Center and has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression by the end of the week.

The FOX Forecast Center believes those odds could increase further as the final month of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season approaches.

Severe weather threatens Halloween plans for millions in central US

A multi-day severe weathe r threat kicks off this week heading into Halloween , bringing with it the potential for damaging winds, hail and severe thunderstorms for the Central U.S.

A cold front will push across the centra and southern Plains this week, with warmer temperatures expected along the front, creating the potential for severe weather. The biggest potential for extreme weather is set to unfold Wednesday before the front marches into the Northeast by Halloween night.

Wildfire scorches more than 12,000 acres inside Oklahoma wildlife refuge

Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Norman , Oklahoma, has warned about dangerous fire weather conditions , including the area around the Rush Fire, which has burned through more than 12,000 acres in the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge .

The entire area, which is about an hour and a half south of Oklahoma City, was closed to the public on Saturday to allow fire teams and other first responders time to work on containing and extinguishing the blaze.

Watch: US Coast Guard saves father, sons clinging to capsized boat in Hawaii

A man and his two children were saved from the Pacific Ocean in Hawaii over the weekend. The rescue took place Saturday after the man made a mayday call saying his boat had capsized.

The Honolulu sector of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) heard the call and sent helicopter and airplane crews to search the area. Almost five hours later, the helicopter crew found the overturned boat, with the man and his two sons clinging to the hull. They weren't wearing life jackets, the Coast Guard said.

