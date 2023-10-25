The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Devastation from Hurricane Otis becoming clear

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Impacts of Hurricane Otis becoming clear

Hurricane Otis was a historic storm, going from a tropical storm to a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane in just hours. It slammed into the coast of southern Mexico in the Acapulco area. Images and videos show extensive damage in the popular tourist destination.

Season’s first major winter storm continues dumping snow

The first major winter storm of the season has already covered parts of the Northwest and northern Rockies with several inches of snow. The heaviest snow spreads farther east Thursday, with a swath from Wyoming to North Dakota expecting between several inches and a foot of additional snowfall.

The snowfall forecast through the morning of Oct. 27, 2023.

Heavy rain expected across parched southern Plains

Areas in Texas and Oklahoma that have been hit hard by drought are picking up some badly needed rain this week. In some cases, though, it might be too much of a good thing. There’s a risk of flash flooding around the Dallas and Austin areas in Texas on Thursday. High-water rescues were reported in the city of Dallas early Thursday morning during a Flash Flood Warning that was in effect until 7 a.m. CDT.

The rainfall forecast through Oct. 29, 2023.

