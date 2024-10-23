The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics could heat back up, wildfire turns deadly in Connecticut

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical trouble may be brewing for final month of hurricane season

The Atlantic basin is now devoid of any tropical development after Hurricane Oscar fizzled out on Tuesday, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says no additional tropical development is expected over the next week.

However, don't let your guard down on the tropics just yet, as signs are emerging that the break may be brief.

Wildfire turns deadly in Connecticut as blazes erupt across Northeast

Officials in Connecticut say a firefighter was killed on Tuesday while working to help extinguish a wildfire that erupted as drought conditions creep into the Northeast.

Wildfires have been reported in Connecticut and New Jersey, and Fire Weather Warnings have been issued due to the high fire danger across the region. The NWS said a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels would create a "significantly elevated fire growth potential" and fires could rapidly spread if one erupts.

Watch: Man jumps into North Carolina river to save woman as home swept away by Helene

A man jumped head-first into a raging North Carolina river to save the life of a woman who was swept into floodwaters caused by deadly Hurricane Helene. The man said he was in town for his son's wedding when the incident occurred, and the rescue was caught on video.

